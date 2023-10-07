Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.06 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $74.02 million and $1.55 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00014504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.02359758 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,517,964.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

