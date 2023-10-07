Synthetix Reaches Market Cap of $542.94 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $542.94 million and $22.60 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00007169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 325,133,921 coins and its circulating supply is 270,808,069 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

