PlatinX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $75,277.74 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

