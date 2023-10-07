Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.