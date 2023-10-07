Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

