Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 348 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.