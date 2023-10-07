Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Decreased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

