Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $5.18 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $640.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDM

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.