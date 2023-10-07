Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

