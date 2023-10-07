Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 3,025 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

