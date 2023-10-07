Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 228 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 173,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 158,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 93,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 59,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 144,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.48 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

