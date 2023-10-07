Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $42.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

