Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,994,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

