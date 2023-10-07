Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $103.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.6528 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

