Comparing RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.13 $22.90 million $4.12 6.13 RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.25 $64.33 million $2.95 4.30

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 40.87% 26.01% 1.75% RBB Bancorp 25.57% 11.51% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp



Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans that include automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About RBB Bancorp



RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

