Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Head-To-Head Review

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -19.00% 24.94% 5.11% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -73.76% -61.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 9 4 0 2.21 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and InVivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $15.11 billion 1.23 -$2.43 billion ($5.66) -6.47 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.49 million ($8.14) -0.13

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. to develop treatments for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

