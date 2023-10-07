C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) vs. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Head to Head Analysis

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C3is and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get C3is alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Euroseas $182.69 million 1.06 $106.25 million $14.61 1.88

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 57.82% 48.90% 25.41%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares C3is and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C3is and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than C3is.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Euroseas beats C3is on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit. Euroseas Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.