Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT at $64.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADEVF

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

(Get Free Report

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.