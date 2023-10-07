Reviewing Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) & Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Belite Bio and Foghorn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belite Bio N/A N/A N/A Foghorn Therapeutics -527.62% -947.38% -29.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Belite Bio and Foghorn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belite Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

Belite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.05%. Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 269.10%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foghorn Therapeutics is more favorable than Belite Bio.

Belite Bio has a beta of -1.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Belite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Belite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Belite Bio and Foghorn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belite Bio N/A N/A -$12.65 million N/A N/A Foghorn Therapeutics $19.23 million 9.53 -$108.88 million ($2.74) -1.60

Belite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Summary

Belite Bio beats Foghorn Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients. The company is also developing LBS-009, an anti-retinol binding protein 4 oral therapy targeting liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and gout, which is in the preclinical development phase. Belite Bio, Inc was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California. Belite Bio, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Lin Bioscience International Ltd.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It develops FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader for BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and Loxo Oncology to create novel oncology medicines. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

