Financial Analysis: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CrowdGather alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A Brightcove $211.01 million 0.63 -$9.02 million ($0.59) -5.19

Analyst Recommendations

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CrowdGather and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.76%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -12.31% -18.63% -8.05%

Summary

CrowdGather beats Brightcove on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

(Get Free Report)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove Marketing Studio, which included Video Marketing Suite, a solution designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Brightcove Communications Studio, which included Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform that is designed to reduce the cost and complexity involved with internal video communications; Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; and Brightcove Virtual Events, a platform for customers to create bespoke, immersive live and always-on virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.