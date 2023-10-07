Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 45.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 106,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.