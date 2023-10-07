Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $9.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 94.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $81,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.94 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

