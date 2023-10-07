Comparing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Captor Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -39.63% -56.99% -31.04% American Lithium N/A -20.14% -19.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Lithium has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.13%. Given American Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $31.65 million 0.28 -$9.82 million ($0.23) -0.75 American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.14) -9.57

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Lithium beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

(Get Free Report)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.