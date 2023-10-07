Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

