Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

