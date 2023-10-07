Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after buying an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.72.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

