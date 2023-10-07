Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $35.33

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Up 1.5 %

CCJ opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 251.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.