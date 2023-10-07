Analysts Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT at $5.60

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLSD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.