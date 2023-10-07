Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $16.52 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.06%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.