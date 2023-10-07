Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $44.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Stephens lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $35.63 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.