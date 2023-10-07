Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $22.88

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock worth $25,378,783. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $164,398,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $12,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

