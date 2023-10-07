Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

