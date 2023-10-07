JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $33.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $944,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,193,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,089,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $944,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,193,840 shares in the company, valued at $194,089,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,359 shares of company stock worth $13,743,379. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

