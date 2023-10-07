Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ESRT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.