Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 720.71 ($8.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.62) to GBX 525 ($6.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 523.40 ($6.33) on Friday. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 499.30 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.05). The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,180.83, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 556.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 639.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

