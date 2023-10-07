Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HENKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of HENKY opened at $15.94 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

