Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $9.90

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 76,699 shares of company stock worth $163,649 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.