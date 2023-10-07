Brokerages Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 2.13. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 694.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

