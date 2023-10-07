EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQBBF

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQBBF opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

(Get Free Report

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.