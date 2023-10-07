Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 150.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 302,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

VOR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.72.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

