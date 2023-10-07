ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $8.35 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $343.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

