Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1527559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

