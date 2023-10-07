Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

