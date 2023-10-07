HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. William Blair started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCI Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCI opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -60.15%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.