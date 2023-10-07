Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price at $16.86

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STER

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 626,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 728,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Price Performance

STER opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.