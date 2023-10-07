ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

