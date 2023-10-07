POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Critical Analysis

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Qorvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $790,713.00 153.66 -$21.04 million ($0.53) -5.66 Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.60 $103.15 million ($0.17) -557.82

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for POET Technologies and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qorvo 1 11 9 0 2.38

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $112.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Qorvo.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,526.04% -160.92% -129.93% Qorvo -0.29% 7.89% 4.59%

Summary

Qorvo beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

