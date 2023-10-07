Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $10.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.39.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
