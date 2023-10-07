Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.63

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.83 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of C$873.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1300493 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

