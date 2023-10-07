M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $154.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.